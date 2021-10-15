- Ethereum price shakes off multiple bearish divergence warnings.
- An incoming explosive move will likely rally the entirety of the altcoin market – even the laggards.
- Little resistance ahead to stop Ethereum price from breaking the current all-time high.
Ethereum price has finally displayed some clear and bullish strength. The past couple of weeks have been indecisive and almost warned of an impending bull trap – but sellers ultimately were unable or unwilling to do anything. So now the buy-side is in explicit control.
Ethereum price pushes on towards $4,000 and then to new all-time highs
Ethereum price on the $100/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart is very close to completing a double-top at the $3,900 value area. If that occurs, the entry on the Point and Figure chart is the next box above the double-top at $4,000. The market could see a massive rally higher towards the $8,100 value area from that entry point.
$8,100 is a price zone shard by the 161.8% Fibonacci expansion level, and the projected target zone utilizing the vertical profit-taking method in Point and Figure analysis. $4,200 is the 61.8% Fibonacci expansion and may act as a short profit-taking region, but not a solid resistance zone. The combinations of the Fibonacci expansion, vertical profit target, and psychological number provide a strong case for resistance and the new all-time high to occur at $8,000.
ETH/USD $100/3-box reversal Point and Figure Chart.
As Ethereum approaches the bullish entry level at $4,000, bulls will want to monitor any persistent selling pressure. If buyers cannot close Ethereum price at the $4,000 level, then a drop lower to create a double bottom at $2,800 is very probable. The bearish scenario would invalidate any upside trade ideas and likey confirm a strong bear market.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Crypto bulls on winning streak pushing for more
Bitcoin price jumped this week after a shift in sentiment on Thursday when global equities went back in the green and investors favored riskier assets like cryptocurrencies.
Binance support for Polkadot parachain auctions could send DOT to new all-time high
At the Sub0 Conference representatives of Parity Technologies, DOT founders Gavin Wood and Robert Habermeier, confirmed that Polkadot is now ready to implement parachains, auctions and crowd loans on its blockchain network.
XRP price awaits for volume to skyrocket to $2
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on XRP price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Ripple bulls take control.
Shiba Inu whales buy the dip after SHIB loses $600 million in market cap
Shiba Inu concluded a massive rally, and SHIB price plunged on October 14. Proponents were awaiting a Dogecoin flippening, however, SHIB dropped to 14th rank by market capitalization soon after.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.