Binance Coin price is on the road to recovery and the prospect of a 5% gain

- Binance Coin price recovers during the European trading session.
- BNB breaks back above the monthly S1 support level and heads higher.
- Should BNB break above the red descending cap, expect to see a quick sprint to $320 this week.
Binance Coin (BNB) price is heading higher this Monday after a failed string of tests at the topside and a breakdown in the ASIA PAC session on Monday morning. With price action already above the monthly S1, it means that bulls are resilient and willing to go the extra mile to get some gains out of this trading week. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) proves that bulls have been buying and are bound to head to $320 with a least a 5% gain for this week's projection.
Binance Coin bulls are vying for a breakout
Binance Coin price is heading higher and is flirting with another test and possible break above the short-term red descending trendline. Over the weekend, the bulls already tried relentlessly and failed on several occasions. With a rejection on Monday morning, price action briefly slipped below the monthly S1 and flirted with $304 on the downside.
BNB saw a knee-jerk reaction in the European session on Monday unfold as bulls bought the dip regardless and looked to advance higher again for that test. This time that test could be proven successful with a break above the red descending trendline near $310. Once that opens up, expect a massive influx of more bulls with a rally toward $320 by the end of this week in this plain and simple breakout play.
BNB/USD 4H-chart
Another rejection on the topside would hurt even more though. In that case bulls would start to offload their positions as clearly the red descending trendline is proven too big a hurdle to overcome. Look at $304, because once that level starts to crack, a quick drop to $300 is inevitable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
