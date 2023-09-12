Ethereum with ticker ETHUSD is coming even lower as we have been warning in the past contents. We see ETH still in a deeper downward complex correction, ideally a flat correction, which can be now in final stages, as we see it trading in wave 5 of wave (C) of an (A)-(B)-(C) corrective decline. It means that there can still be a recovery from the near-term support.1500 area around the 61.8% certainly looks very interesting for completion of a five-wave drop in wave (C) wave. It's actually already in 5th of (C), so once current wave 5 of (C) fully unfolds, this is when support can be in place. A rise back above 1745 level would confirm the bullish turn.
One of the main reason, why Ethereum may stabilize soon is also USDollar. If you know where USD is headed, you know everything. USDollar Index - DXY chart can be finishing an A-B-C irregular flat correction within downtrend, where wave C can be now in final stages with resistance around 105 – 106 area. So, once DXY hits strong resistance and goes back to bearish mode, this is when Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies could start recovering.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Elliott Wave Analysis For 14 Days. Click here.
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Arbitrum price crashes by 10% in a day, leaves over 99% of the investors struggling to escape
Arbitrum price faced the brunt of the bears as the cryptocurrency took the most damage. The resultant value of the altcoin has left its investors with severe losses that could take a while to recover.
Shiba Inu downtrend continues, sending 97.4% of SHIB holders underwater
SHIB prices still on with the load-shedding exercise, increasing its steady stream of lower lows since the month started. With this downtrend, more and more SHIB holders continue to submerge, with the broader meme coin community currently enduring selling pressure.
Total Crypto market cap falls below $1 trillion as whales dump Bitcoin and Ethereum
The crypto market has been witnessing a drawdown for the past month, and the past 24 hours have added to the same. As FUD surrounding Solana and the FTX hearing injected fear into the market, investors reacted with panic selling. This led to a phenomenon not observed in almost six months now.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: BTC likely to crash amid death cross forming
Bitcoin (BTC) price indicates signs of an impending slump after losing a critical support level. The gloom has extended to Ethereum (ETH) and Ripple (XRP) prices, as the broader market downtrend becomes clearer now more than ever before.
Bitcoin: BTC could revisit $21,000 as sell signals multiply ahead of US CPI
Bitcoin price slipped into consolidation after the end-of-the-month shenanigans in August. This rangebound movement seems to persist, as BTC saw a minor uptick to $26,451 in the late US session on Thursday.