The Ethereum Foundation (EF) and Ethereum Name Service (ENS) are backing a proposed system for secure sign-in using Ethereum from decentralized identity software firm Spruce.
Spruce’s system was selected after EF and ENS submitted a Request for Proposals in July encouraging developers and software firms to propose a sign-in package using Oauth — an open standard for access delegation.
A Sept. 13 announcement states that the firm aims to give users control of their own online identities, offering an alternative to handing over one’s personal data to the likes of Google, Apple, and Facebook.
Spruce notes that the Ethereum ecosystem “already has tens of millions of monthly active wallet users signing with their cryptographic keys for financial transactions, community governance, and more,” adding:
“The security of these wallets has been proven across billions of dollars of digital assets at stake — not theoretical security, but real tests in production. These secure wallets can also be used to sign in to Web2 services.”
Spruce will work closely with ENS and the Ethereum Foundation to ensure that its solution is compatible with existing standards used throughout the Ethereum ecosystem, emphasizing that “the final result will be friendly to implementers while remaining vendor-neutral.”
“By standardizing this workflow, millions of Ethereum users will be able to use a digital identity that they fully control to seamlessly access the web,” the team asserted.
Spruce added that it has already started to deliver a best-practices survey, user research, specification drafts, and reference implementation.
In July, Cointelegraph reported that crypto payments and identity management platform Numio had developed an app that allows users to verify their identity to web services without sending any sensitive information. Numio’s system uses zero-knowledge proofs to cryptographically verify the data.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XLM price eyes 20% ascent as Stellar bulls reappear
XLM price experienced a nasty drop between Sep 6 and Sep 7. The buyers stepped in a cauterized the wound. Since then, Stellar has been coiling up, waiting for a massive and volatile move.
MATIC price eyes 110% advance as Polygon bulls wait with bated breath
MATIC price has been on a massive downswing after the September 7 crash, but things seem to be recovering as a bullish pattern continues to progress.
Dogecoin price looks bearish, anticipating a $0.186 target for DOGE
Doge price continues to slide lower, following the broader cryptocurrency market. Primary oscillators levels indicate oversold conditions, but bulls are unable or unwilling to support price.
Axie Infinity bulls in despair as AXS price projects 37% drop
Axie Infinity price continues to consolidate, trading in a tight range between $71.71 and $63.21 for the past six trading days. Unfortunately, the Tenkan-Sen and Kijun-Sen have prevented bulls from pushing Axie Infinity higher.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.