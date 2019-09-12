Hard fork coordinator Afri Schoedon congratulated everyone involved for a job well done on the latest hard from enacted on the Ethereum network.

According to the official release "The mainnet launch of the Atlantis hard fork, a major improvement to the Ethereum Classic (ETC) Blockchain that adopts Ethereum’s “Byzantium” protocol upgrade on ETC, is scheduled to launch at block height #8,772,000 on September 13, 2019 after months of community decisions and collaborative work to upgrade clients, nodes, miners and dApps for the hard fork."

“Atlantis is an important moment. It delivers technical enhancements to the chain. It reflects the cohesion of the ETC community, and our shared commitment to continue innovating on one of the world’s major public blockchains,” stated Terry Culver, Ethereum Classic Labs’s CEO. “It also expresses the goal of ETC Labs to foster interoperability and greater collaboration with the Ethereum Community. We are pleased to be working closely with ETC Cooperative, Chainsafe, community members and numerous stakeholders.”

The team behind Ethereum said they are not finished there and they will continue to strive to make improvements to the Ethereum Blockchain. Bob Summerwill, Ethereum Classic Cooperative’s Executive Director said “Coming to consensus across the stakeholders in a decentralized community like ETC is not easy, but we continued communicating, and we got it done. Everybody can be very proud of what we have achieved here.”