Ethereum Classics accelerates Atlantis upgrade: Looks forwards to collaboration with Ethereum

Ethereum Classic Atlantis upgrade testing moved from August to June 2019.

The much anticipated Atlantis hard fork on Ethereum Classic (ETC) will be accelerated. In fact, the testing of the upgrade has been scheduled to take place in a couple of weeks contrary to the earlier scheduled in August. Moreover, the activation of the mainnet will take place in exactly six weeks after the testing phase.

Cryptonews confirmed via a call with Ethereum Classic that:

"It's agreed, Atlantis (ECIP-1054) must first demonstrate to be stable enough on both Kotti and Morden testnets before moving it to ETC mainnet at block 8.5M.”

The purpose of this upgrade is to ensure that Ethereum increases its functionality and stability following the 51% attack in January this year. Additionally, it will also increase the interoperability with Ethereum (ETH) network, in turn, “promote greater collaboration between the sibling blockchains.”

Shane Jonas, a member of the ETC Labs Core Development team emphasized: