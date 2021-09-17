- Ethereum Classic price shows choppy action as it approaches the lower trendline of an ascending parallel channel.
- The $52.92 support floor is likely to be tagged before a 40% upswing originates.
- A decisive close below $48.41 will create a lower low, invaldiating the bullish thesis.
Ethereum Classic price has been consolidating for about nine days without a clear directional bias. However, ETC shows that it is nearing a crucial support floor on a higher time frame, and an uptrend seems likely.
Ethereum Classic price to kick-start an explosive run-up
Ethereum Classic price set up three higher lows and three higher highs since June 22. Drawing trend lines connecting these swing points results in the formation of an ascending parallel channel.
The last two times ETC retested the lower trend line of the channel, it resulted in an explosive uptrend. Although the recent retest was a wick on September 7, the current consolidation could result in a proper retest of the $52.92 support floor, coinciding with the lower trend line of the channel.
Investors can expect a resurgence of buyers around this point, resulting in a massive uptrend. ETC needs to slice through the middle line of the technical formation to reach the $73.94 resistance barrier. This move would constitute a 40% ascent from the $52.92 platform.
In a bullish case, the Ethereum Classic price will likely continue the uptrend and $84.50, representing a 60% advance.
ETC/USDT 12-hour chart
While things seem to be going well for the Ethereum Classic price, a breakdown of the $52.92 will question the optimism. However, a decisive 12-hour candlestick close below $48.41 will create a lower low, indicating a bearish breakdown and invalidating the bullish thesis.
In this case, ETC could likely revisit $43.13.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
