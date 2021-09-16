- Ethereum Classic price drop could hit $34.
- Triple-bottom breakout is the trigger for a monster drop.
- Very few bullish conditions ahead.
Ethereum Classic price has made little progress over the past week. It has traded higher and back into the Cloud on the daily Ichimoku chart, but it remains lower and faces significant resistance ahead.
Ethereum Classic price faces -35% drop, watch out below $53
Ethereum Classic price faces some substantial pressure soon. If a new column of Os forms on the $1/3-box reversal Point and Figure chart, bull and bears will want to watch for a return to $54. A return to $54 would form a triple-bottom. The next O below that at $53 triggers the short entry zone.
A Fibonacci expansion drawn from the most recent swing high at $76 to last week's flash crash low at $49 puts the 100% Fibonacci extension at $34. A high volume node in the volume profile exists at $34, so bulls may enter that zone to support Etherem Classic Price.
ETC/USD $1.00/3-box Reversal Point and Figure Chart
Bulls have a hard road ahead if they want to return to a sold bull market.
First, Ethereum Classic price needs to move through the Cloud and break out above the Tenkan-Sen at $60.81, the Kijun-Sen at $62.56 and the top of the Cloud (Senkou Span A) at $64.66. However, the Chikou Span needs to be above the candlesticks. For the Chikou Span to return above the candlesticks, bulls need to push Ethereum Classic above the $70 value area and close at or above $70.
Unfortunately, bulls may have to wait, given the present market conditions and very bearish setup on the daily candlestick chart and Point and Figure chart.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
