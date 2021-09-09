Ethereum Classic develops bearish fakeout pattern, ETC targets $79

- A bearish fakeout pattern is forming on the ETC Point & Figure chart.
- The vertical profit target method in Point & Figure shows limited price movement on the bear side versus the bull side.
- ETC faces strong resistance at $63.
Ethereum Classic price has a strong setup for some significant bullish price action if it can crack above the near-term resistance at $60. Still, bulls need to be cautious about a drop toward the $43 level.
Ethereum Classic price could spike by roughly 34%
ETC price action is preparing to create one of the most potent and bullish chart patterns in Point & Figure: the bearish fakeout.
First, Ethereum Classic price moved two boxes below the double bottom at $56. Then, a three-box reversal column of Xs printed, and that is where ETC presently remains. Next, a double top will form if ETC price returns to $60.
Finally, if ETC price moves one box above the double top to $62, then a breakout move toward the $79 value area is likely.
ETC/USD $1.00/3-box reversal Point & Figure chart
Bears can easily take over and continue the sell-off that began on Tuesday if ETC price moves to $53. Slicing through this support level represents the break of a double bottom at $54. It would also be the third consecutive lower O-column.
Utilizing the vertical profit target method in Point & Figure charting, the target zone on a break of the double bottom at $54 is the $43 value area. However, the $54 value includes significant support, which includes Senkou Span A, Senkou Span B, the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement and a high volume node in the volume profile.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Terra needs to overcome this barrier for new all-time high at $40
Terra price witnessed a massive dip after the September 7 crash, which undid half the gains seen over the past month. However, this crash was cut short due to buying pressure. Now, a recovery seems to be in progress.
Ukraine passes bill to legalize Bitcoin to enable crypto legal protections for citizens
The Ukrainian government may soon legalize cryptocurrencies as a bill has passed to allow banks to take on digital assets company accounts. Should the bill be signed into law, citizens who hold the new asset class would be able to be protected in case of theft.
Shiba Inu price recovers after brutal sell-off, as SHIB eyes 28% advance
Shiba Inu price saw a massive buying pressure that sliced through a stiff resistance level. Although the uptrend failed to sustain, September 8 daily candlestick closed on a positive note. SHIB looks ready to advance roughly 28% from its current position.
Ethereum Price Prediction: ETH struggles to find direction
Ethereum price action is very constricted during today’s trading. A primary reason for this consolidation goes beyond the volatility of yesterday’s trading. There is a very tight $100 range above and below the $3,400 value area.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.