Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls aim for $6.50 – Confluence Detector

ETC/USD daily confluence detector
ETC/USD went up from $6.467 to $6.496 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels at $6.62, $6.675 and $6.80. On the downside, we have a healthy support level at $6.48.
$6.62 has the Previous Week low, while the $6.675-level has the one-day Pivot Point one resistance-three. Finally, the $6.80 resistance level has the one-month Fibonacci 38.2% retracement level. The $6.48 support level has the one-day Previous Low.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD lacks healthy support levels on the downside
BTC/USD bulls took charge of the market this Wednesday as the price went up from $11,326.78 to $11,445.47. The buyers are facing an immediate resistance stack between $11,450-$11,525. This stack is ...
Ripple Price Update: XRP/USD consolidates in a flag formation
XRP/USD bulls have eked out an advantage for a second straight day as the price went up slightly from $0.2765 to $0.2772. The Elliott Oscillator shows ten straight red sessions. William’s %R is trending ...
Ethereum Classic Price Forecast: ETC/USD bulls aim for $6.50
ETC/USD went up from $6.467 to $6.496 in the early hours of Thursday. The daily confluence detector shows three strong resistance levels at $6.62, $6.675 and $6.80. On the downside ...
Cardano Price Analysis: ADA/USD charts bearish cross pattern
ADA/USD bulls re-entered the market following a heavily bearish Tuesday. The price has gone up from $0.112 to $0.1159. Following this bullish price action, the price was able to re-enter the 20-day ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD massive bull-run lingers – Grayscale report
After rallying remarkably above $12,000 and trading new 2020 highs at $12,500, Bitcoin plummeted to confirm support at $11,600.