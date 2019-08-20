- As general crypto sentiment is lower today ETH/USD breaks back below 200.00
- Yesterday's close above 200.00 has been negated as the price moved back below
- Intraday price action is showing some bullish signs
The chart above is the ETH/USD daily chart and it looks like traders are rejecting to 200.00 level at the moment. The past two sessions have seen the Ethereum price move from a low of 183.31 to a high of 203.91 on Monday. It seems interesting that the price has come back below as we had a close above the psychological 200.00 yesterday but the general crypto sentiment is bearish today.
In terms of intraday price action, the 5-minute chart below shows the majority of the volume is supporting downside action. The price has now consolidated after an initial down move between the 200.00 and 196.00 area. The Indicators are now showing some bullish signs as the MACD histogram has moves above the zero line and the stochastics moving averages have also crossed up. Traders will have to see if we can break 200.00 again but if we do it will surely be a bullish signal. Lastly, the trendline on the chart could be broken if the price action improves and this would be the icing in the cake for Ethereum bulls.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price analysis: BTC/USD vulnerable trading underneath $10,000, as price smashes out of bearish flag
Bitcoin price on Wednesday is trading in negative territory, nursing steep losses of some 7% in the session. The bear market continues to drag prices down across the board, with a lack of slowdown in sight.
Ripple market overview: XRP/USD recovery dealt a massive blow, capped under $0.27
Ripple bears continue to drill holes in key support areas. Last week’s attempt to correct above $0.3 hurdle miserably failed to gain traction above $0.29. For this reason, the price action that followed has been strongly bearish endangering viable support areas.
Ethereum market update: ETH smacks bulls in the face following trendline break
The bearish wave is not slowing down for the second day in a row. Ethereum’s failure to break above $205 hurdles seems to have killed bull’s confidence in the recovery.
Litecoin price analysis: LTC/USD testing critical $70 zone to the downside
The founder of Litecoin (LTC), Charlie Lee, recently provided an update with regards to the implementation of MimbleWimble on the Litecoin network. The design is at present being worked on, as per his recent tweets:
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Safe-haven or a high-yield asset? Bitcoin qualifies for both
The cryptocurrency market has been a mixed picture this week. Bitcoin attempted to settle above $12,000 practically every single day of the week...