Ethereum has fallen 4.35% on Thursday after the price rise on Wednesday.

The price has moved into a very tight consolidation zone.

ETH/USD 30-Minute Chart

Ethereum has moved into a tight zone between 125.70 and 128.60.

The key point will be any potential breakout.

The support is right at the bottom of the chart near 116.25, while the resistance is the consolidation high at 134.81.

The RSI is mid-range and not offering many clues at the moment and the volume is also low.

130.00 has provided some support in the past so it could be a small sicky point.

Additional Levels