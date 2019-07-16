ETH/USD technical analysis: Ethereum bleeds below $200 as US senate frowns at Facebook’Libra

Flavio Tosti Flavio Tosti
  • The cryto market is bleeding as Facebook’s libra may face legal issues. 
  • ETH is under strong selling pressure now below the $200 mark

Breaking: Bitcoin tumbles under $10,000 as U.S. Senate mulls Facebook’s Libra

ETH/USD daily chart

The July’s selloff keeps going as the market trades below the $200 mark and the 50 and 100 SMAs. Cryptocurrencies are dropping on the back of potential legal and privacy issues with Facebook’s Libra. 

ETH/USD 4-hour chart

The market is seen as weak below 220 resistance and its main SMAs. The level to beat for bears is 180 followed by 120 on the way down.

Additional key levels

ETH/USD

Overview
Today last price 198.54
Today Daily Change -29.55
Today Daily Change % -12.96
Today daily open 228.09
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 288.68
Daily SMA50 275.75
Daily SMA100 232.95
Daily SMA200 182.55
Levels
Previous Daily High 235.48
Previous Daily Low 202.87
Previous Weekly High 318.46
Previous Weekly Low 262
Previous Monthly High 363.54
Previous Monthly Low 226.48
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 223.02
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 215.32
Daily Pivot Point S1 208.81
Daily Pivot Point S2 189.53
Daily Pivot Point S3 176.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 241.42
Daily Pivot Point R2 254.76
Daily Pivot Point R3 274.03

 

 

