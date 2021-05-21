The ETF would track a benchmark of bitcoin futures contracts.
Add a bitcoin (BTC, +9.41%) futures exchange-traded fund (ETF) to the list of cryptocurrency-focused ETF applications before the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) right now.
ETF provider Teucrium Trading filed an application with the SEC to launch an ETF that would trade on NYSE Arca and would track a benchmark of bitcoin futures contracts.
While the SEC has yet to approve the application of any bitcoin ETF, Teucrium could be hoping the Teucrium Bitcoin Futures Fund (BCFU) would have an advantage over applications that propose ETFs that are physically backed by bitcoin.
Bitcoin ETF proponents have been hoping newly confirmed SEC Chair Gary Gensler will oversee the approval of an ETF, but recent comments from SEC staff that called bitcoin “highly speculative” may mean the regulator is not yet ready to support such a vehicle.
All writers’ opinions are their own and do not constitute financial advice in any way whatsoever. Nothing published by CoinDesk constitutes an investment recommendation, nor should any data or Content published by CoinDesk be relied upon for any investment activities. CoinDesk strongly recommends that you perform your own independent research and/or speak with a qualified investment professional before making any financial decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price capitulates while whales buy BTC at a discount
Bitcoin price has rallied over 40% from yesterday’s intra-day low to the price at time of writing ($41,728) but remains almost 35% below the all-time high of $64,899 printed on April 14.
Shiba Inu price rebound seems temporary, SHIB to print new lows
Shiba Inu price fell 59% from the descending triangle pattern trigger price in less than two days, pushing SHIB well below the measured move target of $0.00000966. Current price action dictates a test of the lows in the coming days.
Litecoin targets $500 after the capitulation
Litecoin price continues holding above a crucial support level despite the erratic behavior seen recently. A spike in buying pressure can be expected after most overleveraged traders were flushed out of the market.
Dogecoin approaches inflection point
Dogecoin price is showing signs of recovery, but the immediate resistance level might momentarily pause the upswing. A swift break above this barrier will allow DOGE a chance to retest a major demand level that was flipped into supply after the recent flash crash on Wednesday.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.