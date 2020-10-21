- EOS is currently trading at $2.63 after a notable move following PayPal’s announcement.
- The digital asset has presented a buy signal on the daily chart.
EOS, like the rest of the market, is heavily bullish and has gained around $120 million in market capitalization over the past 24 hours with $2 billion in trading volume. The digital asset seems ready for a greater bull breakout in the near future according to several indicators.
EOS eying up $3 in the short-term
It seems that EOS is shifting its momentum in favor of the bulls after a significant breakout in the past 24 hours. The price has managed to establish a higher low at $2.5 compared to $2.41 on the daily chart and only needs a higher high to confirm an uptrend.
EOS/USD daily chart
The TD sequential indicator has presented a buy signal on the daily chart and the MACD, which was close to a bearish cross, has remained bullish and it’s gaining strength. The next hurdle for the bulls is the 50-SMA located at $2.65. A breakout above this point can easily drive EOS towards $3. It also seems that Bollinger Bands are squeezed significantly, which indicates a major price move is underway.
Perhaps, the interest of Block.one to invest in DeFi is helping EOS. The platform behind EOSIO has stated that they are very interested in EOS DeFi. According to Brendan Blumer, CEO and co-founder of Block.one, DeFi projects will have to meet all compliance requirements first.
We are very interested in investing in #EOS DeFi that can meet the compliance requirements of B1, and are actively on the lookout. I am going to work on more communication around the types of projects we are looking for, and the constraints we need to abide by— Brendan Blumer (@BrendanBlumer) October 21, 2020
Block.One has also recently launched a suite of new services for EOS to build more accessible blockchain-based solutions. EOSIO for Business will focus on helping clients to meet industry standards thanks to the knowledge of engineers and developers in the blockchain industry.
EOS/USD 12-hour chart
Nonetheless, on the 12-hour chart, EOS is still facing a strong resistance level at $2.66 in the form of the 100-SMA. On the way up, there is another resistance level at $2.85, the 200-SMA which will most likely coincide with an overextended RSI.
Rejection from any of the two SMAs mentioned above can easily drive the price of EOS down to the start at $2.55 and potentially to the low at $2.43. Furthermore, the MACD has been bearish for quite some time and only turned bullish briefly due to the last spike. It can easily turn negative again after a rejection.
Important price points for EOS
The entire cryptocurrency market is heavily bullish, especially after PayPal announced the support for digital currencies like BTC, ETH, LTC, and BCH to buy products from more than 26 million merchants around the world.
On the way up, it seems that a breakout above $2.65 can drive the price of EOS towards the high of $3 in the short-term. On the other side of the fence, a bearish breakout below the support level at $2.55 will push the digital asset down to $2.43.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Breaking: PayPal enables buying and selling of cryptocurrencies in 2021
PayPal will offer the ability to shop using cryptocurrencies like BTC, ETH, BCH, and LTC starting in early 2021 in more than 26 million merchants around the world.
ETH on the verge of a massive bull run as whales chose to HODL
Ethereum (ETH) is changing hands at $381. The second-largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $17.7 billion has gained over 3% in the last 24 hours and stayed mostly unchanged on a week-to-week basis.
Is Yearn.Finance decentralized enough to survive without Andre Cronje?
Yearn Finance is a DeFi protocol created by Andre Cronje, a DeFi developer behind quite a number of cryptocurrency projects, including smart contract ecosystem Fantom and iEarn project.
DOT is at risk of falling 50% if critical support breaks
Polkadot has been trading fairly sideways for the past month after reaching a massive market capitalization of $5.16 billion right after it started tr
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.