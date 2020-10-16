Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash & EOS – Asian Wrap 16 Oct

Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC bulls aim for $13,000 as soon as they break past this level
Fidelity Digital Assets (FDA) released an October 2020 report titled “Bitcoin Investment Thesis.” In the report, the investment firm specified Bitcoin's importance as an uncorrelated alternative investment to offer portfolio optimization benefits.
Fidelity simulated sample portfolios with 60% equities and 40% fixed income instruments. The allocations were diversified with Bitcoin at a rate of 1 to 3%. In each of the scenarios, the portfolio holding higher amounts of BTC performed much better.
Bitcoin Cash Price Analysis: BCH at the tipping point as reversal looms
Bitcoin Cash consistent rally since the beginning of October appears to be reaching its limit. The digital asset continued with the mission of breaking barriers even when Bitcoin, Ethereum and other digital assets stalled. At the moment, bulls are fixated on overcoming the seller congestion at $280. However, a reversal is anticipated in the coming sessions based on various technical indicators.
This week, Grayscale Investment announced a record-breaking quarterly performance with inflows of over $1 billion. The company added that the year-to-date investment into various "products had surpassed $2.4 billion."
EOS Price Analysis: Block.One to launch a suite of services, EOS unaffected
EOS has charted the death cross pattern in its daily chart. The Ethereum killer has faced repeated rejections at the 200-day SMA.
On October 4, EOS bounced up from the $2.48 support line and reached $2.70, where it faced rejection from the 200-day SMA and dipped slightly to $2.60. The 200-day SMA has crossed over the 50-day SMA to chart the death cross pattern, a heavily bearish sign. To add further credence to our bearish outlook, the MACD also shows decreasing bullish momentum.
Breaking: Bitcoin plunges to $11,200, losing $300 in minutes
The flagship cryptocurrency has plummeted from the pedestal above $11,500. Before that, Bitcoin tested the resistance at $11,600 but failed to slice through. Support at $11,200 to the rescue of the bellwether cryptocurrency, which currently exchanges hands at $11,290 following a minor retreat.
ADA eying up a potential bounce, according to technicals
The current market capitalization of Cardano is $3.3 billion, gaining around $500 million in the past week after a significant surge. The digital asset topped out at $0.114 but is showing bullish signs again after a brief and healthy consolidation period.
Monero’s “Lemon Duck” virus is spreading through Windows computers like COVID-19
A botnet called Lemon Duck is spreading faster than ever, although it has been active since the end of December 2018. According to the research, it is one of the more complex mining botnets using Monero.
Bitcoin: BTC ready to escape from the range; bulls have $12,000 in mind
Bitcoin has been gaining ground amid positive fundamental developments. The flagship cryptocurrency is ready to break free from its current range and proceed with the recovery towards $12,000.