EOS/USD bulls retained control of the market for the second day running as the price picked up from $1.978 to $2.02 , re-entering the $2-zone. The price is currently consolidating in a flag formation inside the 20-day Bollinger Band. The MACD indicator shows decreasing bearish momentum , while the Elliott Oscillator has had two green sessions after 10 consecutive red ones . The RSI indicator is creeping along the edge of the oversold zone looking to break up.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.