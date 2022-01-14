Bitcoin had a selloff earlier today but has managed to bounce at $42k and move higher since then, let alone since the lows identified last week. Luna also found support at the base channel low, somewhat validating the open diagonal pattern, and looking poised to soar to all-time highs. FTM trades near its previous all-time high, however, the upside looks more corrective than impulsive, suggesting we might be in for a flat pattern. All details, and a lot more analyses are in the video below:
Ethereum price bullish reversal sets ETH on a return to $3,820
Ethereum price is forming a bullish chart pattern that projects a 12% bounce toward $3,820. Only a slice above $3,398 would validate the optimistic forecast. A stiff hurdle may emerge at the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level at $3,709.
Cardano price presents buy opportunity before ADA gears up for 40% ascent
Cardano price could tag lower levels before ADA bulls prepare to reverse the period of underperformance. The Ethereum killer could slide toward the January 10 low at $1.07 before falling toward the lower boundary of the prevailing chart pattern at $1.04.
Algorand price due for a 25% upswing as ALGO reveals a bullish setup
Algorand price has seen a considerable drop over the past 24 hours and shows that this bearish outlook might be coming to an end. As ALGO finds its footing at the current support level, investors can position themselves to maximize the gains that will follow.
Chainlink must return above this price level or LINK will fall back to $20
Chainlink price is facing difficulties moving above a significant resistance zone on the weekly chart. Failure to close above this resistance on the weekly chart could trigger a strong resumption of falling prices. Chainlink price behavior for the remainder of Jan will likely be decided this Friday.
BTC eyes retest of $50,000
Bitcoin price shows a resurgence of retail interest as it bounced off a crucial psychological level. The recent uptrend is preparing a base on a short-term time frame so BTC can kick-start a larger leg-up. Interestingly, on-chain metrics are lining up with the bullish outlook portrayed from a technical perspective. An uptrend now seems inevitable for BTC and, therefore, the larger ecosystem.