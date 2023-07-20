In this article, we will provide an insightful analysis of the Elliott Wave prediction for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD. Currently, Bitcoin is experiencing a corrective pattern known as Elliott Wave ii). As it has been hovering around the 30,000 mark for nearly a month, many traders and investors are eagerly awaiting a potential dip below this crucial level.
Bitcoin BTC/USD analysis:
Bitcoin's recent price action has shown a sideways movement, indicating a consolidation phase. According to the Elliott Wave theory, this can be interpreted as a correction within a larger bullish trend. As of now, Bitcoin is in the midst of Elliott Wave ii), a corrective pattern that suggests a temporary pause or retracement before the uptrend resumes.
Technical analysts have identified two potential targets for this corrective pattern. These targets indicate the levels at which Bitcoin could find support and potentially reverse its downward movement. Traders and investors should keep a close eye on these targets to gauge the market sentiment and make informed decisions.
Ethereum ETH/USD analysis:
While the focus is primarily on Bitcoin, it is essential to analyze Ethereum's price action as well. Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, often follows Bitcoin's trends. Currently, Ethereum ETH/USD is also experiencing a consolidation phase, mirroring Bitcoin's sideways movement.
Although Ethereum's Elliott Wave pattern may slightly differ from Bitcoin's, it is crucial to consider the overall market sentiment and Bitcoin's influence on altcoins. Traders and investors should closely monitor Ethereum's price levels and potential support zones to gain insights into its future trajectory.
Conclusion:
In conclusion, both Bitcoin and Ethereum are currently in a corrective phase, as indicated by the Elliott Wave theory. Bitcoin, in particular, is still within Elliott Wave ii), suggesting the possibility of a dip below the critical 30,000 level. However, it is important to remember that Elliott Wave predictions are based on historical patterns and are not foolproof.
Traders and investors should conduct thorough research and analysis, taking into account various factors such as market sentiment, fundamental developments, and technical indicators, to make informed decisions. By staying updated on the Elliott Wave predictions for Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD, market participants can better navigate the cryptocurrency market and potentially identify profitable trading opportunities.
As with any investment opportunity there is a risk of making losses on investments that Trading Lounge expresses opinions on.
Historical results are no guarantee of future returns. Some investments are inherently riskier than others. At worst, you could lose your entire investment. TradingLounge™ uses a range of technical analysis tools, software and basic fundamental analysis as well as economic forecasts aimed at minimizing the potential for loss.
The advice we provide through our TradingLounge™ websites and our TradingLounge™ Membership has been prepared without considering your objectives, financial situation or needs. Reliance on such advice, information or data is at your own risk. The decision to trade and the method of trading is for you alone to decide. This information is of a general nature only, so you should, before acting upon any of the information or advice provided by us, consider the appropriateness of the advice considering your own objectives, financial situation or needs. Therefore, you should consult your financial advisor or accountant to determine whether trading in securities and derivatives products is appropriate for you considering your financial circumstances.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
El Salvador’s Bitcoin bet pays off as bonds surge 62% alongside BTC rally
El Salvador’s junk-rated bonds have skyrocketed with Bitcoin’s price rally in 2023 after Fitch predicted a debt default in January. The value of El Salvador’s bonds is up 62% in the past six months.
Chainlink price rallies 22%, liquidating more than $2.54 million in short positions
Chainlink price is the first DeFi coin to pump after The Compound platform’s COMP token. As mentioned in a previous publication, more cryptocurrencies in this sector are going to follow as profits from different tokens change paths.
What can crypto traders expect from Fed’s interest-rate decision?
Bitcoin price has recently lacked direction, leaving traders guessing its next move. With the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision scheduled to take place on July 26, volatility could make a comeback.
Bitcoin spot ETF approval by SEC is a potential game changer for BTC price
A Bitcoin spot ETF could more than double the nearly $28.8 billion assets under management held in Bitcoin funds in the US. Demand for a spot Bitcoin ETF is likely to come from investment advisors, banks and brokerages that own BTC futures ETFs.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.