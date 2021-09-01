Dogecoin price eyes 35% advance as this on-chain metric adds tailwind to DOGE

- Dogecoin price hints at a move higher as it bounces off the demand zone, ranging from $0.262 to $0.281.
- The uptick in buying pressure is likely to push DOGE up by 35% to $0.367.
- Transactional data shows DOGE is free to move up to $0.367.
Dogecoin price is in a support cluster that is more than likely to propel it to slice through immediate resistance barriers. Adding to this are the on-chain metrics, which also paint a bullish picture for DOGE.
Dogecoin price anticipates explosive growth
Dogecoin price has slid roughly 22% over the past 16 days and shows that a reversal is likely. The primary reason for an upswing to originate here is the demand zone, extending from $0.262 to $0.281. This barrier was a significant resistance barrier during late June and a massive support level from early May to mid-June.
Therefore, investors can expect a bullish reaction that propels DOGE as the buyers make a comeback.
The $0.328 is the first resistance barrier that the bulls will encounter. Following this, Dogecoin price will retest $0.367, roughly a 35% rally from the current position. Although a further uptrend to $0.40 is likely, it might be short-lived.
DOGE/USDT 12-hour chart
Supporting this uptrend to $0.367 is IntoTheBlock’s Global In/Out of the Money (GIOM) model, which shows a relatively small resistance zone.
Roughly 25,220 addresses that purchased 3.15 billion DOGE at an average price of $0.296 is the only cluster of underwater investors preventing Dogecoin price from climbing higher. However, this area is relatively small compared to the ones around it.
Therefore, a potential spike in buying pressure will easily slice through these barriers and take a jab at subsequent supply zones.
DOGE GIOM chart
While technicals and transaction data points toward a bullish outlook, the number of new addresses joining the Dogecoin network has seen a minute drop.
This metric saw a 16% decline from 23,830 to roughly 20,000 users over the past month. While this change is still negative, it is not a large number to disrupt the bullish outlook. Therefore, investors need to keep a close eye on this metric.
DOGE daily new addresses chart
A bounce to $0.367 seems plausible. However, if the bears break through the demand barrier’s lower trend line at $0.262, it will suggest that the sellers are in control. Moreover, this could also indicate that Dogecoin price might sink lower.
A breakdown of the $0.240 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis for DOGE and, in some cases, trigger a downswing to $0.230.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum Classic buyers are not fading without a fight, targeting 20% gains
Ethereum Classic (ETC) has been wrong-footed since August 15 and has been descending since then, but buyers do not seem convinced that they need to let short sellers take control.
XLM Price Prediction: Stellar buyers are ready for the opportunity to profit
Stellar is in a classic bearish trend, with the red descending trend line acting as the backbone for the trade short sellers are in. The XLM price descent comes after hitting the high on Aug 16 at around $0.41.
XRP army play key role in SEC vs Ripple case while price remains range-bound
Enraged by the confusing guidance of the Securities Exchange Commission over the years, the "XRP Army" questions the agency's credibility. Ripple has filed a motion to expose XRP holdings of ...
Shiba Inu prepares to rebound to $0.000009
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Shiba Inu price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where SHIB could be heading next as it seems primed for a rebound.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.