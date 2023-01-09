- Dogecoin price jumps nearly 2% intraday and breaks above a very important technical level.
- DOGE sees bulls trading the technical cap, and a daily close could be important going forward.
- With resistance turning into support, DOGE is set to rally 11% this week.
Dogecoin (DOGE) price action sees bulls frontrunning the US inflation numbers for this Thursday as some second-tier data out of the US and European inflation numbers point to a slowdown in both inflation and the economy. This makes traders dream of a Goldilocks scenario of lost investments over 2022. It seems it is payback time for the bulls toward the bears, with DOGE set to jump toward $0.085 this week.
Dogecoin price could get squeezed 11% higher
Dogecoin price is seeing bulls storming out of the gates this morning as equities rally higher across the board. The risk-on sentiment comes on the back of US ISM Manufacturing data, pointing to a slowdown in activity. On any normal given day, this would be bad news and trigger risk-off sentiment. Instead, markets are rallying as this slowdown is what the US Federal Reserve wanted to achieve with its rate hikes. As these elements are materialising, a pause or rate cut from the US Federal Reserve could soon be in the cards.
DOGE thus sees traders prepositioning as part of this rally, which could probably bring DOGE back above $0.10. That is further down the line though, with first on Monday bulls trying to break, hold and close above the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA), which has been a bearish element in the last few weeks of December. Once that level near $0.074 turns into support, a rally toward $0.085 is the next domino to fall. The monthly pivot for January and the 55-day SMA would then arrive as a double cap to trigger a cool-down moment in the rally.
DOGE/USD daily chart
It will become risky if bulls cannot close above that 200-day SMA this evening near the US closing bell. A close below would expose the long positions bulls have built and might see DOGE price drop in search of support near $0.070. This might seem minor, but with the US inflation numbers on Thursday risk could build that a disappointing number might trigger a sell-off and see Dogecoin price back at $0.065.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano and Solana decoupled from crypto in explosive price rallies, which altcoin is next?
Cardano and Solana recently witnessed massive breakouts in their prices. The next altcoin to follow ADA and SOL in this trend is Litecoin, bulls target a 22% rally in the payment token.
Solana network witnesses spike in daily activity, bounces back 3x pre-FTX collapse
Solana, the Ethereum-killer altcoin is recovering from the decline in network activity and price post the FTX exchange collapse in November 2022. The altcoin network witnessed a recovery in its network activity, bringing it up to three times that of pre-FTX collapse.
Cardano whales continue accumulation awaiting three key developments in 2023
Cardano, Ethereum network’s competitor and one of the largest altcoins in the crypto ecosystem noted a spike in whale wallet holdings. Cardano community members are awaiting three key events in the altcoin’s network in 2023. The outlook on the altcoin is bullish.
Bitcoin attracts mega whales with new moves, finds support at the $16,800 level
Bitcoin, the largest asset by market capitalization, has witnessed a consistent decline in its volatility over the past eight weeks. Despite declining activity on the Bitcoin network, analysts have identified a potential bottom at the $16,800 level.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.