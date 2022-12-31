- Dogecoin core developer Michi Lumin reveals the meme coin has no plans to move to the proof-of-stake consensus mechanism.
- The plan is to share a proposal with the DOGE community, to move to a chain different from a traditional proof-of-stake.
- DOGE price plummeted 12% in the past week as the developer assures holders that there will be deliberation on the upcoming proposal.
Dogecoin, a dog-themed meme coin has no plans to change its consensus mechanism to proof-of-stake. DOGE core developer announces that the community will be presented with a proposal for a consensus mechanism, different from traditional proof-of-stake. DOGE continues to bleed through crypto winter.
Dogecoin developer says DOGE is not moving to proof-of-stake
Dogecoin, the largest meme coin in the crypto ecosystem, is not moving to the proof-of-stake ecosystem. Post Ethereum’s Merge, influencers on crypto Twitter told the DOGE community that the meme coin is prepared to switch its consensus mechanism.
Ethereum’s successful Merge, according to these experts, paved the way for Dogecoin’s transition to proof-of-stake. Michi Lumin, a core Dogecoin developer, told the community that decisions are made by the DOGE community. No influencer can take charge and change the consensus mechanism of Shiba Inu’s competitor.
The developer assured DOGE holders that a proposal will be shared with the community. The technical expert proposes that Dogecoin should adopt a consensus mechanism, with few similarities to traditional proof-of-stake.
Lumin reminded the DOGE community that Dogecoin blockchain is similar to old Bitcoin technology, not ERC-20 tokens. Therefore no individual or organization can move the chain to proof-of-stake.
Dogecoin’s new consensus mechanism will focus on community participation
Dogecoin’s primary guiding factor for the new proposal for consensus mechanism change is the ability of community members to participate. This would prevent large organizations from taking control of the DOGE network.
The proposal will need approval from the community to move forward with the consensus mechanism change. If and when the proposal is put forward, Lumin believes there will be community deliberation before a shift in consensus.
Dogecoin plummeted nearly 12% over the past week. Meme coins like DOGE and SHIB are struggling to wipe out losses
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
