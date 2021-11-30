Do bulls have enough power at the recent correction to keep the rise going?

The cryptocurrency market has continued the growth that started yesterday, and all of the top 10 coins remain in the green zone.
Top coins by CoinMarketCap
BTC/USD
Over the weekend, the price of Bitcoin (BTC) consolidated in a sideways channel between resistance at the $55,287 level and support at $53,400. At the end of the week, the bears closed the gestalt, testing the lower border of the sideways range. The monthly minimum has shifted to the area of the mark of $53,300.
BTC/USD chart by TradingView
This week has began with intensive growth that was supported by rather large volumes. As of this morning, the BTC price has already tested the $58,000 level; however, bulls were unable to break above this strong resistance.
If buyers are able to form another bullish impulse today, the pair can gain a foothold in the area of $60,000.
Bitcoin is trading at $57,209 at press time.
XRP/USD
On Sunday, the XRP price renewed its November low at $0.886 and recovered above the level of $0.960 tonight.
XRP/USD chart by TradingView
In the morning, buyers are trying to break above the two-hour EMA55. If they manage to break through this strong resistance, then the growth might continue above the psychological level of $1.
In the event of support from a large buyer, the pair may be able to test the resistance of $1.10 in the near future.
XRP is trading at $0.9759 at press time.
DOGE/USD
DOGE has shown the greatest growth compared to other coins from the list with a rise of 9%.
DOGE/USD chart by TradingView
DOGE has successfully bounced off the support line at $0.1940, which means that buyers keep dominating. If nothing changes, the growth may continue to the zone of the most liquidity around $0.25858, where a minor correction could occur. Moreover, the buying trading volume is also rising, confirming bulls' power.
DOGE is trading at $0.2155 at press time.
Any financial and market information given on U.Today is written for informational purposes only. Conduct your own research by contacting financial experts before making any investment decisions.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Uniswap price eyes 20% upswing if UNI can clear this crucial barrier
Uniswap price reverses its downtrend and is on its way to set up higher highs. The bullishness around UNI comes as investors are expecting t UNI price to see a quick run-up as the crypto market also sees a minor upswing. A daily close below $17.75 ...
Three major overlooked factors why Ethereum price is about to skyrocket
Ethereum price has been consolidating after the second-largest cryptocurrency registered a new all-time high on November 10. Although ETH has been moving sideways, a few factors suggest that the token may be preparing for a massive take-off.
Solana price to trigger a 15% upswing as SOL retests crucial support level
Solana price appears to be making a comeback after it slipped into a steep correction since its all-time high on November 7. This downswing has stopped after retesting a crucial support level and is on a journey to head higher.
Crypto exchange Kraken lists Shiba Inu, kickstarting SHIB price recovery
Leading cryptocurrency exchange Kraken announced that it will support the popular meme-based token Shiba Inu starting November 30. The digital asset trading platform has already begun accepting deposits of SHIB.
Cyber Monday 2021 Discounts!
Glued to your trading screen on Cyber Monday? Upgrade your skills by signing up for FXStreet’s Premium service, offered at a discount of up to 50%. Fellow traders have already taken advantage of Black Friday profits. What about you?