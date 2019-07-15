The cryptocurrency trading platform had to stop operations due to revealed vulnerability.

Now all operations are resumed as the team managed to remove the vulnerability.

The decentralized cryptocurrency exchange halted operations due to the revealed vulnerability. The project team explained that version 2.0 of the platform had a flaw, but users' funds are safe and secure. All customers of the exchange will have to migrate to an updated version of the platform.

"Today (7/12), at approximately 4:30 PM PT, we were made aware of a potential exploit in the 0x v2.0 Exchange contract by a third-party security researcher samczsun. This vulnerability would allow an attacker to fill certain orders with invalid signatures. This vulnerability does not affect the ZRX token contract; your digital assets are safe," the team wrote in a press release.

According to the head of the project Will Warren, so-called white hackers from the research company samczsun, found out a vulnerability that allows an attacker to fill certain orders with invalid signatures.

"To the best of our knowledge, no one has exploited this vulnerability and no user funds have been lost. Unfortunately, this also means the currently deployed 0x contracts cannot process trades and are unable to be used," the team added

By the time of writing, the vulnerability was removed. The team reported that the platform was updated, while all 0x smart contract pipeline was re-deployed from scratch.

"As previously mentioned, we have confirmed that the vulnerability found in the 0x v2.0 Exchange contract was not exploited and no user funds have been lost. Please expect a formal post-mortem blog post in the next couple of days.

Protocol 0x was built on Ethereum blockchain and aimed at и p2p cryptocurrency exchange. The proprietary token of the platform ZRX has been listed on Coinbase. Currently, it has a market value of $151 million.

