Dash Price Analysis: DASH/USD sets the pace for recovery even as Bitcoin stalls under $10,000

- Dash leads recovery on Tuesday after breaking the key trendline resistance.
- DASH/USD is comfortably in the hands of the bulls; ready for action above $80.
The cryptocurrency market is mixed red and green on Wednesday during the Asian session. Dash is among the cryptoasset in the green, after advancing higher 1.20% on the day. Major digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Ripple are struggling to detangle from the bearish grip. Bitcoin, in particular, has its price action limited under $10,000. The longer Bitcoin stays under this critical zone, the stronger the sellers become which means there is a possibility of a nosedive in the near future.
Meanwhile, Dash is teetering at $78.05 after extending the bullish leg from $77.07 (opening value). Its existing trend is bullish amid expanding volatility. In other words, Dash bulls are in the driver seat and working hard to break the next short term hurdle at $80.
From a technical perspective, Dash is indeed in the hands of the bulls. The RSI is gradually reaching towards the overbought. The bullish strength is also emphasized by the MACD, currently sitting in the positive territory. If the technical picture remains intact, it is only a matter of time before Dash extends the price above the key trendline resistance. Another technical breakout is expected past the 50% Fibo likely to catapult DASH/USD towards the $90 level.
DASH/USD 4-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
