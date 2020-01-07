Dash price analysis: DASH/USD reverses Monday's gains

- Dash initiates technical correction from overbought territory.
- Strong support is created by SMA50 daily.
Dash, now the 23d largest digital asset with the current market value of $503 million, topped at $57.76 on Monday and reversed the gains during early Asian hours on Tuesday. The coin has started the downside correction after four consecutive days of growth. At the time of writing, DASH/USD is changing hands at $54.19, down over 4% since the beginning of the day. Despite the retreat, the coin is still 3.3% higher from this time on Monday. The coin has gained 35% in recent 7 days amid growing trading volumes. Dash is most actively traded at P2PB2P against BTC and USDT.
The coin that positions itself as a way to financial freedom to everyone, received additional support from the news that Burger King in Venezuela now accepts DASH as a means of payment. Currently, the cryptocurrency is accepted only in one outlet; however, the company plans to expand the option to all 40 cafes in the country. Apart from DASH, cryptocurrency owners of Venezuela can pay for burgers and Cola with Ether (ETH), Litecoin (LTC), Binance Coin (BNB) and Tether (USDT).
DASH/USD: technical picture
From a technical point of view, the coin has started a natural correction. The RSI (Relative Strength Index) both on daily and intraday charts has reversed to the downside from an overbought territory, which is a signal for further decline. The initial support is located on the approach to $53.00. This area is reinforced by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) 1-hour and the upper line of the daily Bollinger Band, and the price is likely to return inside the Band. Once the above-said support is cleared, the sell-off may continue with the next focus on psychological $50.00 followed by SMA50 (Simple Moving Average) daily at $49.00. This MA was broken on January 5, now it serves as strong support that is likely to slow down the bears for the time being.
On the upside, we will need to see a sustainable move above $55.00 for the upside to gain traction. This barrier is created by the middle line of 1-hour Bollinger Band and it separates us from a more significant psychological resistance at $57.00 followed by the recent high of $57.57. Once it is out of the way, the upside is likely to gain traction with the next focus on SMA100 daily at $59.58 and $60.00.
DASH/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD closes in on $8k as mining hashrate hits 2020 all-time high
Bitcoin is concentrating on breaking key barriers towards $8,000. The largest cryptocurrency spent most of December in consolidation between $7,000 and $7,500. The recent break above $7,800 seems to have revived the buyers’ interest in the digital asset.
XRP/USD bullishly tackles $0.22 resistance as surge to $0.30 becomes apparent
Ripple has been among the best performers this week considering that it posted a surge in the excess of 10% on Monday. The digital asset is attempting to break the downtrend encountered in the last two quarters of 2019.
Dash price analysis: DASH/USD reverses Monday's gains
Dash, now the 23d largest digital asset with the current market value of $503 million, topped at $57.76 on Monday and reversed the gains during early Asian hours on Tuesday.
ETH/USD bulls push for recovery above the 50-day SMA
Ethereum revives bullish momentum following a falling wedge pattern breakout. The ability to hold above the 50-day SMA could determine the recovery towards $160.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Holiday lull maybe deceptive
The cryptocurrency market has entered a dead period of Christmas and New Year holidays.