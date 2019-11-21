The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, indicating increasing price volatility.

DASH/USD daily chart

DASH/USD has bounced up from the lower Bollinger curve this Thursday, moving up from $63.70 to $64.15. The price is floating below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has widened, which indicates increasing price volatility.

The Elliott Oscillator has had 15 straight red sessions, while the Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicates sustained bearish momentum. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator is trending around 35.10, next to the overbought zone.

