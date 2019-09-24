DASH/USD has gone up from $87 to $87.45 so far today.

The MACD indicator shows us that market momentum is about to reverse from bullish to bearish.

Dash has had a bullish start to Tuesday as the price has gone up from $87 to $87.45 following four straight bearish days. DASH/USD ran out of steam at the $100-level and has been on a downtrend ever since. The hourly breakdown shows us that DASH/USD fell from $91.15 to $88.50 this Monday before it found support and spiked up to $90.70. The bears soon stepped back in and corrected the price around $87.45.

DASH/USD daily chart

DASH/USD had peaked above the 20-day Bollinger Band but it has since re-entered the Band. The price is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows us that market momentum is about to reverse from bullish to bearish. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight bearish sessions.

