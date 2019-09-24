- DASH/USD has gone up from $87 to $87.45 so far today.
- The MACD indicator shows us that market momentum is about to reverse from bullish to bearish.
Dash has had a bullish start to Tuesday as the price has gone up from $87 to $87.45 following four straight bearish days. DASH/USD ran out of steam at the $100-level and has been on a downtrend ever since. The hourly breakdown shows us that DASH/USD fell from $91.15 to $88.50 this Monday before it found support and spiked up to $90.70. The bears soon stepped back in and corrected the price around $87.45.
DASH/USD daily chart
DASH/USD had peaked above the 20-day Bollinger Band but it has since re-entered the Band. The price is trending below the 200-day Simple Moving Average (SMA 200), SMA 50 and SMA 20 curves. The Moving Average Convergence/Divergence (MACD) indicator shows us that market momentum is about to reverse from bullish to bearish. The Elliott Oscillator has had three straight bearish sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
