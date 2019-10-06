Cryptocurrency market update: the recovery stalled, Bitcoin is still under $8,000
- Bitcoin has gained over 4% of its value, but $8,000 remains unbroken.
- Litecoin is the best performing cryptocurrency of the day, up nearly 12%.
Bitcoin and all major altcoins stay in the green zone after a sharp recovery during late Monday hours; however, the critical levels remain unbroken, and the upside momentum looks to be fading away. The cryptocurrency market capitalization climbed to $254 billion from $243 billion on Monday; an average daily trading volume increased to $64 billion amid growing volatility on the market.
Top-3 coins price overview
- BTC/USD touched $8,088 on Monday before retreating to the area under $8,000. The first digital asset has gained over 4% in recent 24 hours before entering a consolidation pattern below the said critical resistance.
- Ethereum, the second largest digital asset with the current market capitalization of $26.1 billion, recovered to $245 handle after a drop below $230 on Monday. The coin has gained nearly 5% in recent 24 hours, improving in sync with the market.
- Ripple's XRP tested area above $0.40, but the breakthrough proved to be unsustainable. The third largest coin with the current market capitalization of $16.8 has gained nearly 2.5% of its value form this time on Monday to trade at $0.3953 by press time.
The biggest market-movers
- Litecoin (LTC) is the biggest winner of the day. The 12th largest coin with the current market capitalization of $7.9 billion has gained nearly 12% in recent 24 hours to trade at $128.52 by press time.
- Cardano (ADA) is also a strong performer today. The coin is changing hands at $0.0848, with over 6% gains.
BEST BROKERS TO TRADE CRYPTO
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.