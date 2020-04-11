Cryptocurrency Market Update: Ripple stuck in range circa $0.19 amid thin trading

- Crypto bulls struggling for a comeback after Friday’s crash.
- Ethereum outperforms the top 3 favorite crypto coins on a weekly basis.
- Bitcoin set to end the week 1.50% higher amid light Easter trading.
Top 3 coins’ price overview
- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) trades in a sideway manner so far this Saturday, fluctuating between gains and losses in almost $100 range. The bulls are struggling to extend the recovery from a five-day low of 6750.92 reached on Friday, in the face of a symmetrical triangle breakdown on the 15-minutes chart, which exposes the levels sub-6700. The most dominant cryptocurrency was last seen trading around 6880, enjoying a market capitalization of $125.93 billion.
- Ethereum (ETH/USD), with a current market capitalization of $17.59 billion, trims the recovery gains, tracking the consolidative mode seen across the crypto space following Friday’s steep declines. The No. 2 coin, currently, holds the lower ground around 158.80 region, having reversed the uptick to 161.51. The spot remains trapped between the 50% and 38.2% Fib level of Friday’s crash amid a quiet Easter weekend. Despite the anaemic recovery, the coin is on track to book an 11.50% weekly gain.
- Ripple (XRP/USD) continues to trade in a narrow range around the 0.19 handle on Saturday, reporting a 1% gain on the day. The bulls lack vigor amid thin market conditions, as the recent bearish bias remains intact following a pennant breakdown on daily sticks last Friday. At the press time, the No. 3 coin attempts a bounce from intraday lows of 0.1878, set to settle the week higher by nearly 6%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
