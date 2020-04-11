Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops below pennant formation following bearish Friday

- XRP/USD fell from $0.1985 to $0.1878 this Friday.
- XRP/USD had previously failed to cross above the SMA 50.
XRP/USD daily chart
XRP/USD went up slightly from $0.1878 to $0.188 as the markets opened this Saturday. This followed a heavily bearish Friday where Ripple fell from $0.1985 to $0.1878 and dropped below the pennant structure, in the process. The bulls have previously tried and failed to conquer the SMA 50 curve. If they do want to regain control, they’ll need to take the price back up to $0.195 to break above the SMA 50 and re-enter the pennant. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has started narrowing, which indicates that the market volatility is decreasing. The RSI has settled around the neutral zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a red session after 25 straight green sessions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD Price Analysis: Bitcoin bears bracing for a return to 3000 level and below
Bitcoin is consolidating the move down seen in the first months of 2020 as BTC/USD is trading below the 50 and 100 weekly SMAs but above the 200 one.
XRP/USD finds support at SMA 50 as bears take over
XRP/USD bears have remained in control in the early hours of Saturday as the price fell from $0.1985 to $0.1983. The price is consolidating in a triangle formation and has found support ...
ETH/USD bears take control after encountering resistance at the SMA 200
ETH/USD had a second straight bearish day after encountering resistance at the SMA 200 curve. The asset has dropped from $169.91 to $169.50 so far this Friday. If they maintain their current course ...
Litecoin Price Analysis: LTC/USD marks 6% loss on failures to cross 50-day EMA
Having failed to take out 50-day EMA, LTC/USD slumps 6.0% to currently around 43.66 amid the early Good Friday. The pair currently drops towards a 21-day EMA level of 42.58 whereas an ascending trend line from March 16, near 41.50, could restrict the pair’s further declines.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC breaks its ties with stocks, strives to return its safe-haven status
Most part of the week Bitcoin has been on the recovery path. Slowly but surely the coin left $6,500 behind and even tested waters above $7,000.