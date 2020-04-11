Ripple Price Analysis: XRP/USD drops below pennant formation following bearish Friday

XRP/USD went up slightly from $0.1878 to $0.188 as the markets opened this Saturday. This followed a heavily bearish Friday where Ripple fell from $0.1985 to $0.1878 and dropped below the pennant structure, in the process. The bulls have previously tried and failed to conquer the SMA 50 curve. If they do want to regain control, they’ll need to take the price back up to $0.195 to break above the SMA 50 and re-enter the pennant. The 20-day Bollinger jaw has started narrowing, which indicates that the market volatility is decreasing . The RSI has settled around the neutral zone, while the Elliott Oscillator has had a red session after 25 straight green sessions .

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.