Cryptocurrency market update: Ripple still fighting for 0.16 amid broad sell-off, high volatility

- Recovery remains shallow in absence of weekend love across the crypto board.
- Ripple – least affected among the top 3 favorite crypto coins.
- Bitcoin set to book a 14% weekly rise despite down 8% over the last 24 hours.
Top 3 coins’ price overview
- Bitcoin (BTC/USD) is seen reversing the latest leg down to 5860 lows, as the bulls fight back control to recover ground above the 6000 level. However, it looks like a dead cat bounce, with the technical set up still remaining in favor of the bears. The most dominant cryptocurrency is down nearly 1%, struggling with the recovery once again around 6150 while enjoying a market capitalization of $112.02 billion.
- Ethereum (ETH/USD), with a current market capitalization of $14.41 billion, remains the least favorite amongst the top 3 widely traded crypto coins. Amid a fresh rebound seen across the crypto space, the No. 2 coin retested the 133 mark only to fall back quickly to near 131.50, where it now wavers. As explained here, ‘sell the bounce’ remains the key trading strategy for ETH traders, as a test of 115 levels remains on the cards. Despite shedding 10% over the last 24 hours, the coin is likely to book a 1.50% weekly gain.
- Ripple (XRP/USD) stalled the latest bounce near 0.1575 region and now reverts to the familiar range around 0.1550, reporting a 0.60% loss on the day. A test of the 0.16 handle still appears elusive, as a cautious sentiment prevails across the market amid looming coronavirus risks. At the press time, the No. 3 coin has formed a Doji candle on the daily sticks, suggesting a lack of clear directional bias and therefore, likely remains vulnerable.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Analysis: Bears back in control, looks vulnerable below $6000
Bitcoin (BTC/USD) snaps a four-day recovery rally and drops back in the red zone this Saturday. The sellers regained control after the coin failed to extend the recovery above 6380. Friday’s low of 5666.65 will be eyed on a break below the 6k level.
Crypto market update: Ripple still fighting for 0.16 amid broad sell-off, high volatility
Ripple (XRP/USD) stalled the latest bounce near 0.1575 region and now reverts to the familiar range around 0.1550. A test of the 0.16 handle still appears elusive, as a cautious sentiment prevails across the market.
Ethereum Price Prediction: Sell the bounce amid a potential bear flag
Ethereum consolidates Friday’s sell-off to 115.80 in Saturday’s trading. Last week’s downtrend stays intact amid a potential bear flag on the daily chart. A retest of 115.00 remains on the cards for the ETH/USD bears.
TRON Price Analysis: TRX sellers return, 200-HMA back in sight
TRX/USD resumes correction from weekly highs on Saturday. The technical set up remains in favor of bears in the near-term. 0.01150 is the level to beat for a bullish reversal in TRX/USD.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: A rising tide lifts all boats
This week has been no less violent than the previous one. Bitcoin's weekly range exceeded $2,000 as the first digital currency touched the low at $4,437 on Monday, March 16, only to show up at $6,951 on Friday.