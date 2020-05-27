Cryptocurrency Market Update: Ripple ODL platform raises eyebrows after moving 70 million XRP

- Ripple ODL cross-border funds transfer platform continues to stand out in the market especially with MoneyGram as a partner.
- Ripple CEO Brand Garlinghouse is worried the US will never catch to China in digital innovation.
The cryptocurrency community is impressed by Ripple’s ability to move 70 million XRP using the On-Demand Liquidity payments platform. The colossal transaction was highlighted by the Twitter bot XRPL Monitor. ODL is the largest blockchain-based liquidity platform currently working with XRP/MXN that has been developed by MoneyGram, Ripple’s strategic partner.
Transaction Type: Payment— XRPL Monitor (@XRPL_Monitor) May 26, 2020
Amount: 11,746,883.485858 XRP
Fee: 10,000 drops (0.01 XRP)
Sender: rHjJwY4maqRyUxCnJ9bNNQ2Tva9fe9T8ud
Sender Balance: 20
Receiver: Ripple
Receiver Balance: 11,747,054.481501
Link: https://t.co/N8w6ynkhnQ
The other chunk of the transaction was done by Bithumb, a leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in South Korea.
Ripple’s CEO Brand Garlinghouse advises the US government to embrace digital currencies
The CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse has asked the United States regulators to change tactics and “lean into digital currencies.” In his opinion the US is trailing China when it comes to digital innovation.
U.S. regulators: now is the time to step up and lean into digital currencies. Remaining complacent is actually setting us back, while China’s grip on both crypto and fiat payments becomes stronger. https://t.co/NuGmFZmf7x (1/2)— Brad Garlinghouse (@bgarlinghouse) May 26, 2020
As reported earlier, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) is targeting to launch the digital yuan by the 2022 Winter Olympics. China’s digital currency is already in limited trial across four Chines cities. If results from the trials are satisfactory, China could even launch it as soon as next year. However, the exact timelines remain unknown according to a statement made this week by Yi Gang, the central bank governor.
Read more: China to debut sovereign digital currency by 2022 Winter Olympics – PBOC
Crypto market update
Meanwhile, the cryptocurrency market is becoming bullish at the time of writing. Buyers are working extremely hard to clear the short term hurdles that have continued to keep them away from the desired gains since Monday.
For instance, Bitcoin has moved above the confluence resistance discussed earlier in the day at $8,878. The crypto is trading at $8,920 after adjusting a higher 0.88% on the day. The short term target is breaking the resistance at $9,000 which will help shift the focus to $10,000.
Ethereum has not been left behind and like Bitcoin is improving the technical picture. The price is up 1.46% on the day to trade at $203. Over the last 24 hours, ETH/USD has sustained the trend above the initial support at $200.
Ripple on the other hand, is working hard to break the resistance zone at $0.20. Since Monday, it has not been easy to sustain the price above $0.1950. On the downside, support at $0.19 has kept the bearish pressure in check. A break above $0.20 could once again renew the momentum targeting $0.30.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Altcoin offensive for market share
The war for crypto market dominance between Bitcoin and Ethereum continues. Ether follows its offensive, and after yesterday's small setback, today it renews its assault and moves quickly upwards looking for the first target at the 9.7% market share level.
ETH/USD: Ethereum is grossly undervalued, Blockfyre’s research reveals
Ethereum (ETH) is grossly undervalued at the current levels, according to the study performed by the crypto research firm Blockfyre. The team outlined at least four factors to support their conclusions.
XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.20-level. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The MACD shows that the market momentum remains bearish.
BCH/USD continues to trend in the lower half of the 20-day Bollinger Band
BCH/USD has had a bullish start to Wednesday following a bearish Tuesday. William’s %R has bounced up from the oversold zone following Wednesday’s bullish price action.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.