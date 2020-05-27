China to debut sovereign digital currency by 2022 Winter Olympics – PBOC

- China’s central bank, PBOC is targeting the 2022 Winter Olympics to mass test the digital yuan.
- The digital currency is currently undergoing limited trials in four cities including Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, and the Xiongan.
- Consumers around the world are wary of transmissions of COVID-19 due to the use of physical cash.
The Governor of the People’s Bank of China, Yi Gang, earlier this week released a statement in regard to its national digital. However, the governor refrained from giving exact dates and timelines for the launch of the digital currency that has been in research and development for more than five years.
The Asian economic giant is, however, targeting the 2022 Olympics for piloting the digital yuan. At the moment, there are limited trials that are underway in four cities including Shenzhen, Suzhou, Chengdu, and the Xiongan New Area.
According to a member of the State Council, if the government and the central bank are okay with the ongoing trials, the digital currency could be “issued next year.” Consequently, if the results are not satisfying, “more tests will be conducted next year.”
Amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic, consumers have been alarmed by the level of virus transmission when using paper money. Digital platforms stand to benefit a lot due to the situation at hand according to Eddi Yur, the CEO of the Hong Kong Monetary Authority.
The digital yuan will be linked to a person’s phone number and transactions will be conducted via a smartphone application. Consumers will also have access to features such as bar codes and QR codes for ease of payments.
Read also: Ethereum Price Analysis: ETH/BTC pair bounces off channel support as Bitcoin weakens
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD lacks strong resistance levels as bulls fight back
BTC/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $8,842.65 to $8,863.25. As per the daily confluence detector, there is a lack of strong resistance levels on the upside, so further growth can be expected.
ETH/USD drops below the upward trending line
ETH/USD had a bullish start to Wednesday as the price went up slightly from $201 to $201.55. This followed a bearish Tuesday, wherein the price fell below the upward trending line.
XRP/USD bulls start strong as the price trends inside the green Ichimoku cloud
XRP/USD continues to consolidate below the $0.20-level. The SMA 50 is about to cross over the SMA 20 to chart a bearish cross. The MACD shows that the market momentum remains bearish.
XTZ/USD stalls ahead of symmetrical triangle breakout eyeing $3.00
Tezos has lost almost 5% of its value in the last seven days amid the struggle to hold above $2.5 and step past $3.00. XTZ/USD lagging triangle breakout could culminate in losses likely to test $2.50 support.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC bulls are nowhere to be seen
Bitcoin attempted a recovery towards $10,000 but ended up at $9,100. The first digital asset printed the second red candle on a weekly chart. It is an alarming signal for the long-term bull as BTC may be vulnerable to deeper losses.