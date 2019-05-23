Cryptocurrency market update: Bitcoin and major altcoins claw back some ground

The cryptocurrency market is range-bound with a bullish bias. Bitcoin and all major altcoins are still locked in the recent ranges; however, the upside momentum might gain traction into the end of the week. The total capitalization of all digital coins in circulation surged to $245 billion from $238 billion this time on Thursday; an average daily trading volume settled at $74 billion, according to the statistics provided by CoinMarketCap.

