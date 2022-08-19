Polkadot price has fallen penny-from-Eiffel style on two separate occasions. DOT price has printed three clean impulse waves and has yet to tag significant liquidity levels near the rally's origin point. A retracement can occur as high as $11.75 and still uphold a bearish outlook towards $4.00.

Shiba Inu price could witness a sharp decline as multiple forecasts issued a warning of a potential pump and dump underway. Shiba Inu price is continuing to validate technical outlooks forecasted throughout the summer. Last week, a 35% increase was forecasted ahead of time, enabling subscribers a chance to partake in a profitable swing trade.

Zilliqa price could be due for a serious liquidation. Key levels have been identified. ZiIliqa price merits considerable concern as the ERC-20 token has failed to hold support at both the 8- and 21-day simple moving averages. Invalidation of the downtrend scenario is a breach above $0.058.

