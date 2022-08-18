- Shiba Inu Price Prediction: We've all made gains, now here comes the pain
- Shiba Inu price falls in free-fall fashion after tagging last week's bullish target zones.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.00001875.
Shiba Inu price could witness a sharp decline as multiple forecasts issued a warning of a potential pump and dump underway,
Shiba Inu price follows suit.
Shiba Inu price is continuing to validate technical outlooks forecasted throughout the summer. Last week, a 35% increase was forecasted ahead of time, enabling subscribers a chance to partake in a profitable swing trade.
However, the same bullish thesis gave a warning to immediately withdraw from the market upon reaching the intended $0.00001700 target zone as the uptrend appeared to be a part of a larger corrective structure. The technicals forecasted potential for a sharp decline once the target was reached.
Shiba Inu price currently trades at $0.00001428. The volume profile indicator shows a large uptick in transactions amidst breaching the bullish target, but the bearish stop candle hovering next to it depicts a concerning signal.
The bulls have yet to challenge the stop candles’ force, which showed more transactions than the previous consolidation zone, which led the way to a month-long consolidation in July. Additionally, the RSI shows the SHIBA price as more oversold than when the notorious coin traded 150% higher back in February 2022.
SHIB/USDT 1-Day Chart
When combined, Shiba Inu price could be heading south to collect liquidity at the $0.00000975 levels, a 33% decline from today's current value. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is now a closing candler above $0.00001875 until further notice.
Shiba Inu Trade Setup Recap
SHIB/USDT Bullish Trade Setup
Shiba Inu price has recently rallied an impressive 35% in just one day. Throughout the summer, the outlook on Shiba Inu price has been maintained at a short-term bullish stance with targets in the $0.00001400 -0.00001550 area. In last week’s bullish thesis, a 2.7-1 reward to risk trade setup was forecasted.
A volatile spike towards $0.00001300 could be a significant catalyst for higher targets. Invalidation of the uptrend remains at $0.00001150.
After spotting a bearish divergence on the daily chart, an update was issued which suggested trailing the profitable trade and continuing to aim for higher targets.
“Still, the intended target zone at $0.00001400 is within arms reach. If the target is surpassed, traders may want to consider actualizing the profit as bearish divergences tend to result in liquidations after the fact. Early signs of uptrend weakness will be a break below $0.00001217.”
Shiba Bearish Divergence Thesis
In the following video, our analysts deep dive into the price action of Shiba Inu, analyzing key levels of interest in the market. -FXStreet Team
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why XTZ traders need to be glued to the screen for next 48 hours
Tezos (XTZ) price action has seen its winnings evaporate in late hours trading on Wednesday after the Fed minutes came out.
Polygon’s MATIC forfeits on key-level and must go in search of ammunition
Polygon (MATIC) is trading like one of the more popular first-person shooter games this week, such as Medal of Honor or Quake – and personally my own favorite.
COIN bleeds as Coinbase slammed with insider trading allegations on 25% of new listings
Australian researchers have gathered evidence of systematic insider trading on Coinbase.
Shiba Inu price to provide another opportunity before a 50% upswing
Shiba Inu price is on the verge of triggering another run-up, but it needs to allow investors who partook in the previous rally to book profits.
Bitcoin: Can BTC ruin the Merge for ETH?
Bitcoin price is undergoing a massive rejection at a crucial hurdle for the second time, suggesting the possibility of a reversal. A further look into a lower time frame reveals that this bearish outlook could be possible under certain conditions.