Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, UniSwap & Bitcoin – American Wrap 12 November
Ripple Price Forecast: XRP gains momentum driven by risk-on sentiment, on-chain activity
Ripple (XRP) is experiencing a mild rebound, trading above $2.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The uptick can be attributed to risk-on sentiment, as Bitcoin (BTC) extends gains above $104,000.
Uniswap tests critical resistance – Can UNI break free?
Uniswap (UNI), the native token of the leading decentralized exchange protocol, just delivered one of those pivotal moments that makes technical traders sit up and pay attention. After a powerful rally from the $5.00 lows in late October, UNI charged straight into a formidable obstacle—a descending resistance trendline that's been capping upside since the token peaked near $20.00 earlier this year.
What challenges could hinder Bitcoin’s recovery in November?
Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to recover from the historic crash on October 11 fully. Although its price has rebounded from below $99,000 to over $100,000, several factors are holding it back this November.
