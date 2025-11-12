Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, UniSwap & Bitcoin – American Wrap 12 November

Ripple (XRP) is experiencing a mild rebound, trading above $2.40 at the time of writing on Wednesday. The uptick can be attributed to risk-on sentiment, as Bitcoin (BTC) extends gains above $104,000.

Uniswap (UNI), the native token of the leading decentralized exchange protocol, just delivered one of those pivotal moments that makes technical traders sit up and pay attention. After a powerful rally from the $5.00 lows in late October, UNI charged straight into a formidable obstacle—a descending resistance trendline that's been capping upside since the token peaked near $20.00 earlier this year.

Bitcoin (BTC) has yet to recover from the historic crash on October 11 fully. Although its price has rebounded from below $99,000 to over $100,000, several factors are holding it back this November.