Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, PUMP & Cryptos – American Wrap 27 January

Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, PUMP & Cryptos – American Wrap 27 January
FXStreet Team

XRP risks further decline weighed down by low retail interest

Ripple (XRP) is trading around $1.88 at the time of writing on Tuesday, correcting from the previous day’s high of $1.95. The cross-border remittance token remains under immense pressure amid a weak technical structure.

Pump.fun breaks out as meme coin activity soars, driving revenue above $2.3 million

Pump.fun (PUMP) is rebounding above $0.00300 at the time of writing on Tuesday, outpacing major crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), which continues to trade sideways between support at $88,000 and resistance at $90,000.

Bitcoin steadies near $88k as USD slides, but Gold and Silver continue to dominate

Bitcoin is holding steady at 88k, having recovered from a one-month low of 86k, but the upside appears limited despite the continued selloff in the USD. The softer dollar has helped underpin a modest risk-on tone across US equity futures, yet Bitcoin has struggled to attract meaningful inflows. 

FXStreet Team

