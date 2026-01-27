Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, PUMP & Cryptos – American Wrap 27 January

Ripple (XRP) is trading around $1.88 at the time of writing on Tuesday, correcting from the previous day’s high of $1.95. The cross-border remittance token remains under immense pressure amid a weak technical structure.

Pump.fun (PUMP) is rebounding above $0.00300 at the time of writing on Tuesday, outpacing major crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), which continues to trade sideways between support at $88,000 and resistance at $90,000.

Bitcoin is holding steady at 88k, having recovered from a one-month low of 86k, but the upside appears limited despite the continued selloff in the USD. The softer dollar has helped underpin a modest risk-on tone across US equity futures, yet Bitcoin has struggled to attract meaningful inflows.