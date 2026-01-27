Ripple (XRP) is trading around $1.88 at the time of writing on Tuesday, correcting from the previous day’s high of $1.95. The cross-border remittance token remains under immense pressure amid a weak technical structure.

Despite steady institutional interest, retail demand continues to lag, suggesting a lack of confidence in XRP’s ability to sustain an uptrend.

XRP extends ETF inflows as derivatives momentum fades

Retail interest in XRP has failed to gain traction, aligning with a persistent risk-off sentiment across the crypto market. The futures Open Interest (OI) hovers at $3.29 billion on Tuesday, slightly above the yearly low of $3.26 billion, recorded on Monday.

OI tracks the notional value of outstanding futures contracts. As it declines, it signals a lack of investor conviction in XRP, which weakens price momentum as traders close positions rather than open new ones.

XRP Futures Open Interest | Source: CoinGlass

Meanwhile, XRP continues to attract sustained interest from Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), with a four-day inflow streak. Data by SoSoValue shows that XRP spot ETFs drew nearly $8 million in inflows on Monday.

The cumulative total inflow now stands at $1.24 billion, and net assets at $1.36 billion. Bitwise’s XRP ETF outpaced the rest of the products with an inflow of about $5.3 million.

XRP ETF flows | SoSoValue

Technical outlook: XRP trades under persistent pressure

XRP failed to extend its recovery above $2.00 on Monday, stalling at $1.95 before trimming part of the gains as headwinds intensify. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 42 on the daily chart, suggesting bearish momentum is building. A further decline in the RSI toward the oversold region would accelerate the downtrend, with XRP dropping to Sunday's low of $1.81. Below this demand zone, the April low at $1.62 marks the next key support.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) line remains below the signal line on the same chart, confirming XRP’s short-term bearish outlook. Histogram bars expanding below the zero line could encourage investors to close existing positions until a clear recovery path is established.

XRP/USDT daily chart

Still, XRP has a chance to steady its recovery with a decisive move above the $1.90 immediate resistance. Despite that, investors should temper their expectations until XRP rises above the supply cluster between the 50-day EMA at $2.02 and the 200-day EMA at $2.38.