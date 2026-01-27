Pump.fun (PUMP) is rebounding above $0.00300 at the time of writing on Tuesday, outpacing major crypto assets like Bitcoin (BTC), which continues to trade sideways between support at $88,000 and resistance at $90,000.

Pump.fun revenue, fees surge as price rallies

Pump.fun’s meme coin launchpad and trading platform revenue has increased significantly, totalling $2.32 million on Monday from $2.02 on Sunday and $1.18 million last Thursday. The total revenue returned above the $1 million mark on January 5, after dropping to $869,000 on January 3.

Pump.fun revenue | Source: DefiLlama

The fees collected from trading and launching meme coins have also increased by more than 21% to $5.4 million as of Monday from $2.7 million on Thursday. This surge suggests that meme coin launches and trading activity are gaining momentum among investors seeking alternative opportunities to major crypto assets.

Pump.fun fees | Source: DefiLlama

Revenue and fees on Pump.fun play a significant role, supporting the token buyback program. A significant portion of the revenue and fees collected is used to reduce PUMP’s circulating supply, with the rest used to fund staking rewards.

Technical outlook: Pump eyes further upside as bulls look to follow through

Pump holds above the immediate support at $0.00300, supported by strengthening technical indicators and positive sentiment among traders. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is above 60 on the tail chart, indicating short-term bullish momentum.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) is above its signal line, prompting investors to lean into risk and adding to the tailwind driving PUMP higher. Bulls will tighten their grip further as the green histogram bars expand above the zero line. A break above the next key hurdle at $0.00339, last tested in early December, is required to boost recovery toward $0.00400.

PUMP/USDT daily chart

Still, traders should be cautious amid possible profit-taking, microeconomic uncertainty, and geopolitical tensions, which could push PUMP below $0.00300. The 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) is poised to absorb selling pressure at $0.00293 and the 50-day EMA at $0.00260.