Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, PUMP & Cardano – American Wrap 06 January
Pump.fun Price Forecast: PUMP prepares for early-year rally as DEX volume skyrockets
Pump.fun (PUMP) is rising alongside crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and is trading above $0.002400 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) native token outlook builds on a bullish tone developed since December 30.
XRP shows signs of recovery to $3.00 amid ETF inflows and rising retail demand
Ripple (XRP) is showing strength, trading at $2.36 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The cross-border remittance token has maintained a steady uptrend for six consecutive days, underscoring steady inflows into XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).
Cardano Price Forecast: ADA holds steady as bulls intensify push for breakout
Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.424 at the time of writing on Tuesday, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.
