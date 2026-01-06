Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, PUMP & Cardano – American Wrap 06 January

Pump.fun (PUMP) is rising alongside crypto majors such as Bitcoin (BTC) and is trading above $0.002400 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The Decentralized Exchange (DEX) native token outlook builds on a bullish tone developed since December 30.

Ripple (XRP) is showing strength, trading at $2.36 at the time of writing on Tuesday. The cross-border remittance token has maintained a steady uptrend for six consecutive days, underscoring steady inflows into XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Cardano (ADA) is trading at $0.424 at the time of writing on Tuesday, reflecting positive sentiment in the broader cryptocurrency market.