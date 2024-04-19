Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, ImmutableX & Bitcoin – European Wrap 19 April

The crypto market was relatively quick to digest the sell-off that gripped markets following Israel's attack on Iran. The capitalisation rose 4.7% in 24 hours to $2.33 trillion, but this is down from $2.62 trillion seven days earlier.

ImmutableX (IMX) price climbs nearly 3% on Friday despite its token unlock, finding some support at the $1.80 region and extending the 7% gain from the previous day. The project, which ranks among the top 15 Ethereum Layer 2 solutions by market capitalization, unlocked 34.19 million IMX tokens on Friday for ecosystem and project development and private sales.

Ripple (XRP) remains stuck below $0.50 after a weeklong attempt to break past this stick resistance. XRPLedger’s native token has traded sideways for the past six days, broadly ignoring the big swings seen in the main crypto assets, as traders remain focused on the developments surrounding the legal battle between the payment firm and the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

