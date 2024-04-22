Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: XRP, Crypto & Bitcoin – European Wrap 22 April

XRP rallies past $0.50 as Ripple prepares for response to SEC requirement for $2 billion in penalty
XRP price climbed to a high of $0.54 on Monday, hours before Ripple files its response to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) remedies-related opening brief. The response is long awaited by XRP holders, as the payment firm is expected to address the regulator’s request for $2 billion in penalties against it.
Crypto AI token comeback likely after Apple's potential on-device LLM
Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto tokens Render (RNDR), Bittensor Tao (TAO), The Graph (GRT), AIOZ Network (AIOZ), Golem (GLM), OriginTrail (TRAC) and RSS3 (RSS3) prices rally on Monday.
Bitcoin recovers, altcoins humbly follow
The crypto market is moving upwards, encouraged by Bitcoin's positive momentum. Total cryptocurrency capitalisation reached $2.44 trillion, up 1.6% in 24 hours and 0.8% in seven days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MakerDAO whales sold over $9 million in tokens, MKR price takes a hit
MakerDAO whales sold over 3,000 MKR tokens in the past day. Maker supply on exchanges climbed between April 20 and Monday. MKR price declined by nearly 2% on Monday.
XRP rallies past $0.50 as Ripple prepares for response to SEC requirement for $2 billion in penalty
Ripple prepares to file the opposition brief against the SEC on Monday. Ripple will respond to the SEC’s demand for $2 billion in fines requested in its remedies-related opening brief.
Crypto AI token comeback likely after Apple's potential on-device LLM
Artificial Intelligence (AI) crypto tokens Render (RNDR), Bittensor Tao (TAO), The Graph (GRT), AIOZ Network (AIOZ), Golem (GLM), OriginTrail (TRAC) and RSS3 (RSS3) prices rally on Monday.
Enjin Coin provides high-reward, low-risk buy-the-dip opportunity Premium
Enjin Coin (ENJ) price has been on a downtrend since the 2021 peak and shows signs of slowing down. The more than 50% crash noted in the past four weeks suggests a potential buy-the-dip opportunity.
Bitcoin: BTC post-halving rally could be partially priced in Premium
Bitcoin (BTC) price briefly slipped below the $60,000 level for the last three days, attracting buyers in this area as the fourth BTC halving is due in a few hours. Is the halving priced in for Bitcoin? Or will the pioneer crypto note more gains in the coming days?