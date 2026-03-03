Dogecoin (DOGE) is trading around $0.090 at the time of writing on Tuesday, as risk-off sentiment grips the broader crypto market amid the ongoing war between the United States (US) and Iran.

Dogecoin wobbles as macro headwinds persist

Macro pressure is mounting as the US-Iran war enters its fourth day, and geopolitical tensions in the Middle East keep global markets on edge. Sustained high Oil and energy prices could keep inflation high, reducing the odds of rate cuts in 2026. Crypto and other risk assets sit on the wrong side of the conflict, as wars hardly favour such markets.

“Crypto continues to get pressured as the highest-beta growth asset in a world where risk premia on growth are rising and the Fed can’t act,” Wintermute stated in a weekly report on Monday.

The Dogecoin derivatives market reflects risk-off sentiment amid the ongoing war, with futures Open Interest (OI) averaging $932 million on Tuesday.

In contrast, the OI, which tracks the notional value of outstanding futures contracts, hit a record $6 billion in September. The surge coincided with the meme coin’s rising to $0.31 in the same month, underscoring the importance of retail demand.

Meanwhile, inflows into Dogecoin spot Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs) returned on Monday, averaging $779,000 after a long hiatus since February 2. The uptake of US-listed DOGE ETFs has been slow, with cumulative inflows at $7.45 million and net assets under management at $9.3 million. A steady risk appetite is required to shape positive sentiment and increase Dogecoin’s recovery potential.

Technical outlook: Dogecoin sellers tighten their grip

Dogecoin is trading around $0.090 amid bearish-leaning indicators. The meme coin remains well below the SuperTrend line at around $0.111, keeping downside pressure intact. At the same time, the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) cluster above $0.107 and slope lower, reinforcing a dominant medium-term downtrend and capping recovery attempts.

The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator holds above its signal line on the daily chart, but contracting histogram bars suggest fading bullish momentum after the recent bounce. Moreover, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has slipped into the high 30's, reflecting weak demand and aligning with a corrective-to-bearish tone.

DOGE/USDT daily chart

Initial support is at Saturday's low near $0.088, where a breakdown would expose the early February pivot at $0.080. On the topside, immediate resistance stands at the daily open of $0.093. A daily close above this level is needed to ease selling pressure and open the way toward the 50-day EMA at $0.107 and later the 100-day EMA at $0.125.

(The technical analysis of this story was written with the help of an AI tool.)