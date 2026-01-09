TRENDING:
Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Bitcoin & Pi Network – American Wrap 09 January [Video]
XRP remains under pressure as retail demand declines and ETF inflows resume

Ripple (XRP) is trading under pressure, resting squarely on support at $2.00 at the time of writing on Friday. The path with the least resistance appears downward, weighed down by declining retail demand despite minor inflows into XRP spot Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs).

Bull trap in 2026? Trump tariffs, India market crash and BTC Elliott Wave analysis

In this video, we cover both short-term Bitcoin analysis and long-term Bitcoin rally from the 90s to 126K+. I explain exactly why I see Bitcoin rallying using Elliott Wave structure, Fibonacci confluence, and market cycles. Perfect for traders searching Bitcoin analysis, long-term Bitcoin prediction and tomorrow market prediction in Indian stock market and crypto.

Youtube preview

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI holds key support as momentum coils

Pi Network (PI) trades close to $0.2100 at press time on Friday, stabilizing after a two-day decline of nearly 2%. The PI token's trading volume steadily declines, while a surge in social dominance suggests a potential spike in retail interest. The technical outlook for PI remains mixed as the Bollinger Bands squeeze, suggesting a breakout on either side.

