Cryptocurrencies price prediction: XRP, Binance & Cryptos – American Wrap 17 December

Binance is exploring ways to return to the United States (US) market through its subsidiary, Binance.US, according to a Bloomberg report. The enthusiasm follows Binance co-founder Changpeng Zhao’s (CZ) pardoning by US President Donald Trump in October.

Ripple (XRP) is holding above $1.90, a short-term support, as headwinds intensify in the broader crypto market on Wednesday. Low retail interest and bearish technical signals continue to overwhelm mild inflows into XRP spot Exchange Trade Funds (ETFs), keeping recovery a pipe dream.

The crypto market capitalisation has changed little over the past 24 hours to $2.96T, remaining close to its late November lows. In the short term, the situation suggests that the rebound has run its course, and we should prepare for a new downward momentum, similar to what was observed in early October. If it falls below $2.75T, it will open a direct path to the $1.8T area, according to the Fibonacci extension pattern. Very close by, in the $1.8T–$1.9T area, is the area of local lows for 2024, which reinforces its importance.