TRENDING:
EUR/USD
GBP/USD
XAU/USD
Trade War
USD/CAD
AUD/USD
Sponsored by
|

Bitcoin, BNB, jump as President Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao

  • President Trump has signed a pardon for the convicted Binance founder and former CEO, Changpeng Zhao.
  • Zhao served a four-month jail term in 2024 after pleading guilty to breaching the Bank Secrecy Act due to AML failures at Binance.
  • Bitcoin and BNB gained 3% and 5%, respectively, over the past 24 hours.
Bitcoin, BNB, jump as President Trump pardons Binance founder Changpeng Zhao
Michael EbiekutanMichael EbiekutanFXStreet

Bitcoin (BTC) and BNB spearheaded a crypto market recovery on Thursday after President Trump pardoned Binance's CZ.

Trump pardons CZ, Bitcoin and BNB react

US President Donald Trump has signed an official pardon for convicted crypto exchange Binance founder and former CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ), the White House announced on Thursday.

"President Trump exercised his constitutional authority by issuing a pardon for Mr. Zhao, who was prosecuted by the Biden Administration in their war on cryptocurrency," said White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt.

CZ confirmed the pardon in an X post on Thursday: "Deeply grateful for today's pardon and to President Trump for upholding America's commitment to fairness, innovation, and justice," he wrote.

https://x.com/cz_binance/status/1981404850832494666

Following the pardon details, Bitcoin recorded gains of over 3% in the past 24 hours, climbing above $110,500 at the time of publication.

BNB, the native token of the Binance exchange, followed suit, reclaiming the $1,100 level after jumping 5% over the past 24 hours.

Several media outlets reported in March that CZ was rumored to be seeking a presidential pardon while engaging in crypto-related deals with associates of the Trump family. He initially denied the claims but, in May, confirmed that the reports prompted him to formally apply for a pardon.

CZ served a four-month jail term in 2024 after pleading guilty to breaching the Bank Secrecy Act for failing to implement proper anti-money laundering (AML) measures for Binance. Zhao stepped down as CEO while the Justice Department slapped Binance with a $4.3 billion fine.

In May, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) dismissed its lawsuit against CZ, Binance, Binance.US and associated entities.

CZ isn't the first crypto industry figure to receive a pardon since President Trump began his second term. In January, Trump pardoned Silk Road founder Ross Ulbricht after over a decade in prison.

The move adds to efforts by the Trump administration, which has been engineering several pro-crypto policies while reversing those that restricted the industry.

Related news

Author

Michael Ebiekutan

With a deep passion for web3 technology, he&#39;s collaborated with industry-leading brands like Mara, ITAK, and FXStreet in delivering groundbreaking reports on web3&#39;s transformative potential across diverse sectors. In addi

More from Michael Ebiekutan
Share:

Markets move fast. We move first.

Orange Juice Newsletter brings you expert driven insights - not headlines. Every day on your inbox.

By subscribing you agree to our Terms and conditions.

Editor's Picks

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster price rises as DEX unveils Rocket Launch to support early-stage crypto projects

Aster edges higher, trading marginally above $1.00 at the time of writing on Thursday. The uptick in price reflects an overall positive sentiment in the cryptocurrency market, which has propelled Bitcoin above $109,000 and Ethereum above $3,800.

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Crypto Today: Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP attempt breakout amid reigniting risk-on sentiment

Bitcoin tests $110,000 resistance as retail traders pile into long positions. Ethereum edges higher toward the 100-day EMA hurdle despite fading institutional interest. XRP rises for the first time in two days, reflecting growing retail demand.

Bitcoin reclaims $110,000 despite mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin reclaims $110,000 despite mixed ETF flows

Bitcoin reclaims the $110,000 mark at the time of writing on Thursday after facing rejection from a key level earlier this week. While mixed spot ETFs flows highlight indecision among institutions, historical patterns suggest that the current setup could pave the way for a potential recovery in the weeks ahead.

Mantle Price Forecast: MNT flashes breakout potential as bullish positions surge

Mantle Price Forecast: MNT flashes breakout potential as bullish positions surge

Mantle rebounds from the $1.50 psychological support zone for the third time so far this month, eyeing a potential breakout rally. The recovery is underpinned by a rise in bullish positions built up in the Mantle derivatives market and a steady flow of DEX trading volume. 

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

Orange Juice Newsletter – Smart insights by real people. Every day.

A free newsletter highlighting key market trends to help traders stay a step ahead. Daily insights on the most relevant trading topics, compiled by our experts in an easy-to-read format so you never miss an important move.

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin: BTC slips below $105,000 as macro headwinds weigh on sentiment

Bitcoin (BTC) price continues to trade in red, below $105,000 at the time of writing on Friday, having corrected nearly 9% so far this week. Renewed geopolitical tensions fueled the pullback in BTC, and the US government shutdown pressured risk assets.