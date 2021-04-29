VeChain announces $1 million grant as VET price eyes comeback
VeChain Foundation unveiled a massive grant program to further its real-world adoption and impact. VET price has recently tapped a demand zone and looks ready for blast-off.
XRP Price Prediction: Ripple signals 35% breakout
XRP price is consolidating after a recent swing to the upside and indicates more gains are yet to arrive due to the formation of a potentially bullish setup.
Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC aims for a new leg up but whales are selling
Litecoin price has been trading sideways for the past 24 hours after a breakout from a key pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. However, the number of large holders of LTC has significantly decreased over the last week, indicating that whales are taking profits from their positions.
Chainlink adoption continues, while LINK price eyes pullback
Chainlink adoption is on a constant uptick, and the recent addition includes the integration of its oracle solutions in the Binance Smart Chain ecosystem. On the other hand, LINK price shows lackluster performance in the short-term eyeing a minor pullback.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Fear seeps in as crypto market crashes for second time
Bitcoin price rally seems to be facing massive headwinds that have resulted in two egregious drops in under five days. Market participants are panic selling their holdings, sending the market into a tailspin.