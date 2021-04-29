VeChain Foundation unveiled a massive grant program to further its real-world adoption and impact. VET price has recently tapped a demand zone and looks ready for blast-off.

XRP price is consolidating after a recent swing to the upside and indicates more gains are yet to arrive due to the formation of a potentially bullish setup.

Litecoin price has been trading sideways for the past 24 hours after a breakout from a key pattern formed on the 4-hour chart. However, the number of large holders of LTC has significantly decreased over the last week, indicating that whales are taking profits from their positions.