Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Uniswap, Ethereum & Render — Asian Wrap 12 September

Uniswap price is poised for a rally if it breaks above the ascending triangle pattern
Uniswap (UNI) price trades inside an ascending triangle pattern; a breakout signals a rally ahead. This bullish move is further supported by UNI’s on-chain data, which shows a negative Exchange Flow Balance and decreasing exchange supply, hinting at a rally ahead.
Ethereum ETF and exchange investors step up buying pressure following spike in key metrics
Ethereum (ETH) was down 1% on Wednesday as investors stepped up their buying pressure via exchange-traded funds (ETF) and exchanges. This could be due to ETH's potential to rally after the end of its historical Q3 market lull.
Render could rally if it sustains an extended move above key resistance
Render is down 2% on Wednesday as it attempts to break above the $5.155 key resistance level. This move could trigger a rally and cause a notable uptick in average gains for investors who purchased it within the last 30 days.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
